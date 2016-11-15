Thomasville teen charged after assault on autistic student
A 19 year old is charged with aggravated assault after police say he beat up an autistic student in Thomasville. The victim, who has autism, is a student at Thomas County Central High School who was at the college for a dual enrollment course.
