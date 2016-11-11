Surveillance video released in Thomas...

Surveillance video released in Thomasville bank robbery

Next Story Prev Story
Nov 11, 2016 Read more: WALB-TV Albany

The suspect pulled up to the bank in a white dodge pickup truck, he was in and out within 45 seconds, and police don't believe this is the first time he has committed a crime like this, and it could happen again if he isn't caught. On Wednesday, employees and customers at the Synovus Commercial Bank in Thomasville feared for their lives as an armed robber came in demanding money.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Thomasville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NewKKK finds place to rally in Brantley County (Feb '10) Dec 3 NC Girl 45
State Patrol Predator (Apr '10) Nov '16 Gov watcher 64
Help wanted Nov '16 Flathead 1
Market Diner v. Seminole Wind - which has the b... (Jul '09) Nov '16 BETH 33
anyone know a victoria dalton/folsom (Sep '09) Sep '16 Anonymous 34
child crimes Sep '16 justice 1
looking for Larry Henderson, maybe sister's nam... (Jun '16) Aug '16 WAyne 4
See all Thomasville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Thomasville Forum Now

Thomasville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Thomasville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Thomasville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,885 • Total comments across all topics: 277,316,365

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC