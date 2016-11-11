Surveillance video released in Thomasville bank robbery

The suspect pulled up to the bank in a white dodge pickup truck, he was in and out within 45 seconds, and police don't believe this is the first time he has committed a crime like this, and it could happen again if he isn't caught. On Wednesday, employees and customers at the Synovus Commercial Bank in Thomasville feared for their lives as an armed robber came in demanding money.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.