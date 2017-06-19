Farming federation awards $5,500 in s...

Farming federation awards $5,500 in scholarships

Thursday Jun 15 Read more: KGWN

"Education of any type is important to our members and funding is not always easy. Our scholarship offerings help bridge that gap and our organization is proud to be able to provide support," said WyFB President Todd Fornstrom.

