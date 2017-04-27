Wind River Canyon remains open; drivers asked to avoid stopping in canyon
Wyoming Department of Transportation personnel continue to monitor Wind River Canyon after moisture-induced rock fell to U.S. 20/Wyoming 789 roadway on Monday. "Everything is holding pretty well today, but it started to rain again about 10 a.m.," said WYDOT Maintenance Engineer Lyle Lamb of Basin.
