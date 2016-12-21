Travel slick in much of Wyoming

Travel slick in much of Wyoming

Tuesday Dec 6 Read more: The Gillette News-Record

The Wyoming Department of Transportation says no unnecessary travel is advised Monday afternoon on a 50-mile stretch of Interstate 25 between Casper and Douglas. Earlier in the day, a 35-mile section of I-90 between Sheridan and Buffalo was closed because of winter weather conditions.

