Officials release names of men involved in small plane crash
According to the Big Horn County Coroner's Office, 34-year-old Grant Belden, of Thermopolis, died at the scene of the crash Wednesday and 56-year-old Miles Hausner survived the crash. Hausner is being treated at a Billings, Montana, hospital.
