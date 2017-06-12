Protestors line Capitol halls to jeer...

Protestors line Capitol halls to jeer lawmakers' education budget

Tuesday Jun 6

Members of the Joint Committee on Ways and Means said they had to walk through crowds of protestors jeered at them Tuesday, June 6, to vote on a state education budget. Several hundred demonstrators gathered at the Capitol to say the amount was not enough.

