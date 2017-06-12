Poor steelhead return to Columbia River means fishing restrictions - Sun, 11 Jun 2017 PST
The number of steelhead returning to the Columbia River Basin this summer is expected to be the lowest since 1980. To conserve the number of fish expected - about 130,700 summer-run steelhead - the state Department of Fish and Wildlife announced fishing restrictions on Friday.
