Poor steelhead return to Columbia River means fishing restrictions - Sun, 11 Jun 2017 PST

Sunday Jun 11 Read more: The Spokesman-Review

The number of steelhead returning to the Columbia River Basin this summer is expected to be the lowest since 1980. To conserve the number of fish expected - about 130,700 summer-run steelhead - the state Department of Fish and Wildlife announced fishing restrictions on Friday.

