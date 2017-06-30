Oregon House To Reconsider Bill Adding Secrecy For Oil Trains
This effort to pass oil train legislation comes after a Union Pacific oil train derailed and caught fire in the Columbia River Gorge town of Mosier, Oregon. The language in question was added during a long negotiating process involving railroads, who lobbied against the original version of a bill that would have given the state oversight of their response plans and assessed a fee on rail carriers to pay for additional spill planning.
