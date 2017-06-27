Governor Brown Signs House Bill 2745B...

Governor Brown Signs House Bill 2745B: Legislation Provides...

Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council has announced that House Bill 2745B was signed into legislation by Governor Kate Brown on Thursday, June 22. House Bill 2745, an innovative approach to funding transit in Central Oregon, was specifically designed to meet the needs of Central Oregon. Rep. John Huffman of The Dalles introduced the bill which the House passed 53 to 7 and the Senate passed 22 to 8 earlier this spring.

