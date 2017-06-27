Governor Brown Signs House Bill 2745B: Legislation Provides...
Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council has announced that House Bill 2745B was signed into legislation by Governor Kate Brown on Thursday, June 22. House Bill 2745, an innovative approach to funding transit in Central Oregon, was specifically designed to meet the needs of Central Oregon. Rep. John Huffman of The Dalles introduced the bill which the House passed 53 to 7 and the Senate passed 22 to 8 earlier this spring.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.
Add your comments below
The Dalles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paulk pleads guilty (Sep '09)
|Jun 24
|Bailey
|67
|People that need ran out of THE DALLES! K>C> Wa...
|Jun 22
|O Gee
|8
|Why don't you ask first?
|Apr '17
|Compari
|1
|Even in hometown, constituents rip into Republi...
|Apr '17
|slick willie expl...
|94
|A Long Way Away
|Apr '17
|Ignorance is Money
|1
|Joe and the Money Story
|Apr '17
|Case Closed
|1
|Wal-Mart wants SuperCenter in The Dalles (Mar '09)
|Apr '17
|25zbanks
|14
Find what you want!
Search The Dalles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC