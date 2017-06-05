Fishing report 6/8
Shad counts are far below average at Bonneville Dam, likely due to the high streamflow in the Columbia River. Sturgeon fishing downstream of the Wauna power lines opened Monday, with Wednesday the second of the six scheduled days of retention.
