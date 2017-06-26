E-bike rental in Mosier opens up new riding options in the Gorge
Stephen's the longtime owner of Route 30 Classics on the Historic Columbia River Highway . In the multi-preneurial way of Northwesterners, he sells vintage Porsches and tee shirts, serves ice cream, espresso and Mosier-made sandwiches , and now rents e-bikes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bike Portland.
Comments
Add your comments below
The Dalles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paulk pleads guilty (Sep '09)
|Sat
|Bailey
|67
|People that need ran out of THE DALLES! K>C> Wa...
|Jun 22
|O Gee
|8
|Why don't you ask first?
|Apr '17
|Compari
|1
|Even in hometown, constituents rip into Republi...
|Apr '17
|slick willie expl...
|94
|A Long Way Away
|Apr '17
|Ignorance is Money
|1
|Joe and the Money Story
|Apr '17
|Case Closed
|1
|Wal-Mart wants SuperCenter in The Dalles (Mar '09)
|Apr '17
|25zbanks
|14
Find what you want!
Search The Dalles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC