E-bike rental in Mosier opens up new ...

E-bike rental in Mosier opens up new riding options in the Gorge

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: Bike Portland

Stephen's the longtime owner of Route 30 Classics on the Historic Columbia River Highway . In the multi-preneurial way of Northwesterners, he sells vintage Porsches and tee shirts, serves ice cream, espresso and Mosier-made sandwiches , and now rents e-bikes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bike Portland.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

The Dalles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Paulk pleads guilty (Sep '09) Sat Bailey 67
People that need ran out of THE DALLES! K>C> Wa... Jun 22 O Gee 8
Why don't you ask first? Apr '17 Compari 1
News Even in hometown, constituents rip into Republi... Apr '17 slick willie expl... 94
A Long Way Away Apr '17 Ignorance is Money 1
Joe and the Money Story Apr '17 Case Closed 1
News Wal-Mart wants SuperCenter in The Dalles (Mar '09) Apr '17 25zbanks 14
See all The Dalles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search The Dalles Forum Now

The Dalles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

The Dalles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Pakistan
 

The Dalles, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,425 • Total comments across all topics: 282,040,212

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC