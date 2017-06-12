Bus tax bill sent to Senate

Bus tax bill sent to Senate

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: Bend Bulletin

A key Senate panel unanimously approved a bill to allow the regional council that operates bus service in Bend to ask voters to approve property taxes to fund the service. The Senate Finance and Revenue Committee voted 5-0 Wednesday to send House Bill 2745 to the full Senate with a recommendation for approval.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bend Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

The Dalles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Paulk pleads guilty (Sep '09) 7 hr rocky 66
Why don't you ask first? Apr '17 Compari 1
News Even in hometown, constituents rip into Republi... Apr '17 slick willie expl... 96
A Long Way Away Apr '17 Ignorance is Money 1
Joe and the Money Story Apr '17 Case Closed 1
News Wal-Mart wants SuperCenter in The Dalles (Mar '09) Apr '17 25zbanks 14
Holiday Money for D'Artagnan (Dec '16) Dec '16 ten to eight 1
See all The Dalles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search The Dalles Forum Now

The Dalles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

The Dalles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

The Dalles, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,279 • Total comments across all topics: 281,749,327

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC