Woman doesn't have to pay $2,000 after red-tailed hawk found in her freezer

An Oregon law assigns a value to red-tail hawks of $2,000, but the Oregon Court of Appeals said Wednesday, May 24, 2017, that the law doesn't mean judges can order defendants to pay that amount in criminal cases of poaching. The Oregon Court of Appeals on Wednesday struck a significant blow to prosecutors' efforts to severely penalize poachers by ruling that a Wasco County woman caught with a red-tailed hawk carcass doesn't have to pay $2,000 under a state law .

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.