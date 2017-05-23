US 30 to be closed for weeks after ro...

US 30 to be closed for weeks after rockslide, officials say

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 9 Read more: OregonLive.com

A large rockslide Sunday night has forced state transportation officials to close the Columbia River Highway near the Rowena Crest Viewpoint, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. The closure of the highway, also known as U.S. 30, could remain for two-to-three weeks, the Transportation Department said Tuesday in a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

The Dalles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why don't you ask first? Apr 30 Compari 1
News Even in hometown, constituents rip into Republi... Apr '17 slick willie expl... 96
A Long Way Away Apr '17 Ignorance is Money 1
Joe and the Money Story Apr '17 Case Closed 1
News Wal-Mart wants SuperCenter in The Dalles (Mar '09) Apr '17 25zbanks 14
Holiday Money for D'Artagnan Dec '16 ten to eight 1
Where's the Old School Julie? (Oct '16) Oct '16 Porty 1
See all The Dalles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search The Dalles Forum Now

The Dalles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

The Dalles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Microsoft
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. China
  5. Iran
 

The Dalles, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,894 • Total comments across all topics: 281,250,389

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC