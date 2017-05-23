US 30 to be closed for weeks after rockslide, officials say
A large rockslide Sunday night has forced state transportation officials to close the Columbia River Highway near the Rowena Crest Viewpoint, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. The closure of the highway, also known as U.S. 30, could remain for two-to-three weeks, the Transportation Department said Tuesday in a news release.
