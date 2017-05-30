Oregon lawmakers must fund Gorge Commission to meet today's challenges
In 1986 the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area Act passed Congress, championed by Oregon and Washington's four Republican Senators and their mostly Democratic House colleagues. The bill was approved by President Reagan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
The Dalles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why don't you ask first?
|Apr '17
|Compari
|1
|Even in hometown, constituents rip into Republi...
|Apr '17
|slick willie expl...
|96
|A Long Way Away
|Apr '17
|Ignorance is Money
|1
|Joe and the Money Story
|Apr '17
|Case Closed
|1
|Wal-Mart wants SuperCenter in The Dalles (Mar '09)
|Apr '17
|25zbanks
|14
|Holiday Money for D'Artagnan
|Dec '16
|ten to eight
|1
|Where's the Old School Julie? (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Porty
|1
Find what you want!
Search The Dalles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC