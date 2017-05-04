Greg Walden Succeeds In Vanquishing Obamacare
U.S. Rep. Greg Walden speaks on the floor of the House of Representatives in favor of Trumpcare . Oregon's sole Republican member of the U.S. House of Representatives, the chair of the key committee that oversaw the Republican effort to repeal Obamacare and replace it with Trumpcare, which will raise health care costs and reduce insurance coverage for millions of Americans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Willamette Week.
Add your comments below
The Dalles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why don't you ask first?
|Apr 30
|Compari
|1
|Even in hometown, constituents rip into Republi...
|Apr 21
|slick willie expl...
|96
|A Long Way Away
|Apr 17
|Ignorance is Money
|1
|Joe and the Money Story
|Apr 15
|Case Closed
|1
|Wal-Mart wants SuperCenter in The Dalles (Mar '09)
|Apr 7
|25zbanks
|14
|Holiday Money for D'Artagnan
|Dec '16
|ten to eight
|1
|Where's the Old School Julie? (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Porty
|1
Find what you want!
Search The Dalles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC