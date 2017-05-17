Fishing report 5/18

Fishing report 5/18

State, federal and tribal fish biologists have cut in half their forecast for spring chinook salmon headed for the upper Columbia and Snake rivers. The Columbia River Technical Advisory Committee announced this week they predict the run destined for upstream of Bonneville Dam will number 83,000, That 83,000 translates to a final Bonneville Dam count of about 75,000, said Stuart Ellis, chairman of the committee.

