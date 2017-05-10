Fishing report 5/11
Spring chinook fishing reopens for today through Saturday in the lower Willamette River, but the return of super-high flows in the Columbia River will not help catch rates in Multnomah Channel. Merwin Reservoir has been on a run of pretty good kokanee catches, although finding the right depth is getting harder as the lake slowly warms.
The Dalles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why don't you ask first?
|Apr 30
|Compari
|1
|Even in hometown, constituents rip into Republi...
|Apr 21
|slick willie expl...
|96
|A Long Way Away
|Apr 17
|Ignorance is Money
|1
|Joe and the Money Story
|Apr 15
|Case Closed
|1
|Wal-Mart wants SuperCenter in The Dalles (Mar '09)
|Apr '17
|25zbanks
|14
|Holiday Money for D'Artagnan
|Dec '16
|ten to eight
|1
|Where's the Old School Julie? (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Porty
|1
