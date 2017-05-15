Detained immigrants end jail hunger strike in The Dalles, advocates say
More than 200 protesters showed up at a rally March 6, 2017 in front of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Southwest Portland. Detainees at a jail in The Dalles have ended a hunger strike intended to improve living conditions, advocates for the detainees say.
