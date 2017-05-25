Columbia, Snake dams go to summer recreation lock schedule Monday
The navigation locks on Columbia and Snake river dams will move to the summer schedule for recreational boats starting Monday. The schedule covers the Bonneville, The Dalles, John Day and McNary dams on the Columbia River and the Ice Harbor, Lower Monumental, Little Goose and Lower Granite dams on the Snake River.
