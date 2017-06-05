Central Oregon lawmaker angling for Trump appointment to Dept. of Agriculture
Rep. John Huffman, R-The Dalles, is seeking an appointment by President Donald Trump to the top U.S. Department of Agriculture job in Oregon. ( Rep. John Huffman , R-The Dalles, confirmed Friday that he is seeking a Trump administration appointment to lead the U.S. Department of Agriculture's rural development office in Oregon.
