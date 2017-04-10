We all lose when public records are hidden: Editorial agenda 2017

The state Psychiatric Security Review Board recently sued a small Eastern Oregon newspaper, which had sought records related to Oregon State Hospital patient, Tony Montwheeler, who's accused of killing two people within weeks after being released from the facility. In a rare move this past week, Gov. Kate Brown reined in a state board that had sued a tiny Eastern Oregon newspaper over public records the agency wanted to keep secret.

