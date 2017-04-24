House chairman skeptical of conservat...

House chairman skeptical of conservatives' health care idea

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 13 Read more: The Daily News-Record

People react as U.S. Rep. Greg Walden speaks at a town hall meeting in The Dalles, Oreg., Wednesday, April 12, 2017. U.S. Rep. Greg Walden holds a town hall meeting in The Dalles, Oreg., Wednesday, April 12, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

The Dalles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Even in hometown, constituents rip into Republi... Apr 21 slick willie expl... 96
A Long Way Away Apr 17 Ignorance is Money 1
Joe and the Money Story Apr 15 Case Closed 1
News Wal-Mart wants SuperCenter in The Dalles (Mar '09) Apr 7 25zbanks 14
Holiday Money for D'Artagnan Dec '16 ten to eight 1
Where's the Old School Julie? Oct '16 Porty 1
Multivision (Sep '16) Sep '16 Well Why Not Juli... 1
See all The Dalles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search The Dalles Forum Now

The Dalles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

The Dalles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

The Dalles, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,435 • Total comments across all topics: 280,620,043

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC