House chairman skeptical of conservatives' health care idea
People react as U.S. Rep. Greg Walden speaks at a town hall meeting in The Dalles, Oreg., Wednesday, April 12, 2017. U.S. Rep. Greg Walden holds a town hall meeting in The Dalles, Oreg., Wednesday, April 12, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
The Dalles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Even in hometown, constituents rip into Republi...
|Apr 21
|slick willie expl...
|96
|A Long Way Away
|Apr 17
|Ignorance is Money
|1
|Joe and the Money Story
|Apr 15
|Case Closed
|1
|Wal-Mart wants SuperCenter in The Dalles (Mar '09)
|Apr 7
|25zbanks
|14
|Holiday Money for D'Artagnan
|Dec '16
|ten to eight
|1
|Where's the Old School Julie?
|Oct '16
|Porty
|1
|Multivision (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Well Why Not Juli...
|1
Find what you want!
Search The Dalles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC