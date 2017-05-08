Gerry Frank's picks: Favorite places for breakfast, lunch and dinner
Breakfast is the most important meal of the day; it sets the tone and jumpstarts your day. But, who's to say lunch and dinner aren't just as important.
The Dalles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why don't you ask first?
|Apr 30
|Compari
|1
|Even in hometown, constituents rip into Republi...
|Apr 21
|slick willie expl...
|96
|A Long Way Away
|Apr 17
|Ignorance is Money
|1
|Joe and the Money Story
|Apr 15
|Case Closed
|1
|Wal-Mart wants SuperCenter in The Dalles (Mar '09)
|Apr '17
|25zbanks
|14
|Holiday Money for D'Artagnan
|Dec '16
|ten to eight
|1
|Where's the Old School Julie? (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Porty
|1
