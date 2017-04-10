Congressman schedules town halls acro...

Congressman schedules town halls across Oregon

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 5 Read more: KOBI NBC5

Oregon republican law maker, U.S. Representative Greg Walden, is touring the state for several town hall meetings. Rep. Walden will be in Medford and Grants Pass on April 14th to get voter's opinions on many of the heated issues now before congress.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

The Dalles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wal-Mart wants SuperCenter in The Dalles (Mar '09) Apr 7 25zbanks 14
Holiday Money for D'Artagnan Dec '16 ten to eight 1
Where's the Old School Julie? Oct '16 Porty 1
Multivision (Sep '16) Sep '16 Well Why Not Juli... 1
News Upgrades to unsafe tank cars could take 15 year... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Jack 4
Fascinating Money (Jul '16) Jul '16 Terri Hastings 1
Soft Surroundings (Jun '16) Jun '16 Terri As You Were 1
See all The Dalles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search The Dalles Forum Now

The Dalles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

The Dalles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
 

The Dalles, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,450 • Total comments across all topics: 280,262,426

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC