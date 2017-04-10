Angry crowd blasts Walden at town hall in The Dalles
An angry, overflow crowd of about 500 gave Rep. Greg Walden an earful Wednesday about their opposition to his positions on health care, immigration and climate change. The meeting at the campus of Columbia Gorge Community College in The Dalles was Walden's first town hall since he championed a controversial Republican health care bill that would have ended coverage for some 24 million Americans.
