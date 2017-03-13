Sturgeon retention to close in Bonnev...

Sturgeon retention to close in Bonneville, The Dalles pools

Sturgeon angling in the Bonneville and The Dalles pools of the Columbia River will close for retention beginning March 25, Washington and Oregon officials agreed today. John North of the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said anglers had kept 68 sturgeon through Sunday.

