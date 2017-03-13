Skier reported missing at Mount Hood ...

Skier reported missing at Mount Hood Meadows

Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: OregonLive.com

Search and rescue teams are looking for a missing skier at Mount Hood Meadows as snow continues to fall in the area on Wednesday. Steve Leavitt, 57, was reported missing by his family Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., said Pete Hughes, a spokesman for the Hood River County sheriff.

