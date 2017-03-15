Shame Theory

Shame Theory

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 15 Read more: The Pordland Mercury

Shame is a powerful tool-one that Oregon lawmakers are trying to leverage in their ongoing fight against sex traffickers and those who pay for sex. The theory, according to two Oregon legislators, is simple: The more negative consequences for a crime, the less that crime will happen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pordland Mercury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

The Dalles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Holiday Money for D'Artagnan Dec '16 ten to eight 1
Where's the Old School Julie? Oct '16 Porty 1
Multivision Sep '16 Well Why Not Juli... 1
News Upgrades to unsafe tank cars could take 15 year... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Jack 4
Fascinating Money (Jul '16) Jul '16 Terri Hastings 1
Soft Surroundings (Jun '16) Jun '16 Terri As You Were 1
News Paulk pleads guilty (Sep '09) May '16 The Terminator 65
See all The Dalles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search The Dalles Forum Now

The Dalles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

The Dalles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Northern Ireland
 

The Dalles, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,684 • Total comments across all topics: 279,644,498

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC