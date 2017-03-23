Northwest Bancorporation, Inc. to Acquire CenterPointe Community Bank
Northwest Bancorporation, Inc. , the holding company of Inland Northwest Bank , today announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire CenterPointe Community Bank , headquartered in Hood River, Oregon. With approximately $770 million in assets, the combined company will expand INB's community banking services into the Columbia River Gorge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
The Dalles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Holiday Money for D'Artagnan
|Dec '16
|ten to eight
|1
|Where's the Old School Julie?
|Oct '16
|Porty
|1
|Multivision (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Well Why Not Juli...
|1
|Upgrades to unsafe tank cars could take 15 year... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Jack
|4
|Fascinating Money (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Terri Hastings
|1
|Soft Surroundings (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Terri As You Were
|1
|Paulk pleads guilty (Sep '09)
|May '16
|The Terminator
|65
Find what you want!
Search The Dalles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC