J.C. Penney to close 138 stores including ones in Oregon, Washington

Friday Mar 17

On Friday, J.C. Penney released the full list of 138 stores it plans to close this year, amounting a loss roughly 5,000 jobs nationwide. Five locations are scheduled to close in Oregon.

