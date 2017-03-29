Iranian Woman with Valid Visa Detained at PDX, May Be Turned Away, ACLU Says

An Iranian woman with a valid visa was detained at the Portland International Airport yesterday evening, spent the night in custody at a jail in The Dalles, and is scheduled to be sent back home early this afternoon, the ACLU of Oregon says. "I'm in shock, how can they treat us like that?" said Laila Ahranjani to KATU last night after her sister, Alia Ghandi, was detained after getting off her flight at PDX.

