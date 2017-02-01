Google Ramped Up Data Center Spend in...

Google Ramped Up Data Center Spend in 2016

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: Data Center Knowledge

Google's capital expenditures were up in 2016, reflecting more investment in data center construction than the year before, while 2017 is poised to see another spike in infrastructure spend. The Aphabet subsidiary's 2016 capex was about $10.9 billion, compared to $9.9 billion in 2015 - a 10 percent increase.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Data Center Knowledge.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

The Dalles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Holiday Money for D'Artagnan Dec '16 ten to eight 1
Where's the Old School Julie? Oct '16 Porty 1
Multivision Sep '16 Well Why Not Juli... 1
News Upgrades to unsafe tank cars could take 15 year... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Jack 4
Fascinating Money (Jul '16) Jul '16 Terri Hastings 1
Soft Surroundings (Jun '16) Jun '16 Terri As You Were 1
News Paulk pleads guilty (Sep '09) May '16 The Terminator 65
See all The Dalles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search The Dalles Forum Now

The Dalles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

The Dalles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. NASA
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

The Dalles, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,980 • Total comments across all topics: 279,080,596

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC