Google Ramped Up Data Center Spend in 2016
Google's capital expenditures were up in 2016, reflecting more investment in data center construction than the year before, while 2017 is poised to see another spike in infrastructure spend. The Aphabet subsidiary's 2016 capex was about $10.9 billion, compared to $9.9 billion in 2015 - a 10 percent increase.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Data Center Knowledge.
Add your comments below
The Dalles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Holiday Money for D'Artagnan
|Dec '16
|ten to eight
|1
|Where's the Old School Julie?
|Oct '16
|Porty
|1
|Multivision
|Sep '16
|Well Why Not Juli...
|1
|Upgrades to unsafe tank cars could take 15 year... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Jack
|4
|Fascinating Money (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Terri Hastings
|1
|Soft Surroundings (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Terri As You Were
|1
|Paulk pleads guilty (Sep '09)
|May '16
|The Terminator
|65
Find what you want!
Search The Dalles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC