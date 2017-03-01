Funds found for Columbia River tribes...

Funds found for Columbia River tribes' owed houses at The Dalles Dam

Monday Feb 13

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has promised just over $3 million to plan for new housing at The Dalles Dam -- a first step in making good on a 60-year-old promise. The four Columbia River tribes that fish and live along the river are helping decide where the houses should go and what they would look like in a process similar to how modern-day Celilo Village began.

