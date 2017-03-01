Funds found for Columbia River tribes' owed houses at The Dalles Dam

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has promised just over $3 million to plan for new housing at The Dalles Dam -- a first step in making good on a 60-year-old promise. The four Columbia River tribes that fish and live along the river are helping decide where the houses should go and what they would look like in a process similar to how modern-day Celilo Village began.

