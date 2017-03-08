Army Corps looks to replace homes los...

Army Corps looks to replace homes lost to dam construction

Tuesday Feb 21 Read more: Bellingham Herald

The Army Corps of Engineers is looking for ways to replace homes that were destroyed when the Dalles Dam was built in 1957. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports that the Corps has dedicated $1.56 million to create a project plan and has requested another $1.49 million from Congress to help get the project underway.

The Dalles, OR

