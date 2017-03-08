Army Corps looks to replace homes lost to dam construction
The Army Corps of Engineers is looking for ways to replace homes that were destroyed when the Dalles Dam was built in 1957. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports that the Corps has dedicated $1.56 million to create a project plan and has requested another $1.49 million from Congress to help get the project underway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Add your comments below
The Dalles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Holiday Money for D'Artagnan
|Dec '16
|ten to eight
|1
|Where's the Old School Julie?
|Oct '16
|Porty
|1
|Multivision
|Sep '16
|Well Why Not Juli...
|1
|Upgrades to unsafe tank cars could take 15 year... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Jack
|4
|Fascinating Money (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Terri Hastings
|1
|Soft Surroundings (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Terri As You Were
|1
|Paulk pleads guilty (Sep '09)
|May '16
|The Terminator
|65
Find what you want!
Search The Dalles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC