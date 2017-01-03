Fishing report 01/05
Sturgeon retention is open now in the Bonneville, The Dalles and John Day pools in the Columbia River Gorge, albeit, in freezing conditions. On Sunday, Washington sampled 32 boat anglers in Bonneville pool with one legal sturgeon kept plus two legal sturgeon, one oversize sturgeon and 42 sublegals released.
