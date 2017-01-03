Fishing report 01/05

Fishing report 01/05

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: The Columbian

Sturgeon retention is open now in the Bonneville, The Dalles and John Day pools in the Columbia River Gorge, albeit, in freezing conditions. On Sunday, Washington sampled 32 boat anglers in Bonneville pool with one legal sturgeon kept plus two legal sturgeon, one oversize sturgeon and 42 sublegals released.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

The Dalles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Holiday Money for D'Artagnan Dec 10 ten to eight 1
Where's the Old School Julie? Oct '16 Porty 1
Multivision Sep '16 Well Why Not Juli... 1
News Upgrades to unsafe tank cars could take 15 year... Jul '16 Jack 4
Fascinating Money (Jul '16) Jul '16 Terri Hastings 1
Soft Surroundings (Jun '16) Jun '16 Terri As You Were 1
News Paulk pleads guilty (Sep '09) May '16 The Terminator 65
See all The Dalles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search The Dalles Forum Now

The Dalles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

The Dalles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

The Dalles, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,600 • Total comments across all topics: 277,625,205

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC