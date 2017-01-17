Air stagnation advisory for parts of Washington, Oregon
Air quality has deteriorated in southeastern Washington and northeastern Oregon, prompting the National Weather Service to issue an air stagnation advisory through Monday afternoon. The advisory covers the Mid-Columbia region including cities from The Dalles, Pendleton and Bend in Oregon to the Tri-Cities, Yakima and Walla Walla in Washington, among others.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Add your comments below
The Dalles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Holiday Money for D'Artagnan
|Dec '16
|ten to eight
|1
|Where's the Old School Julie?
|Oct '16
|Porty
|1
|Multivision
|Sep '16
|Well Why Not Juli...
|1
|Upgrades to unsafe tank cars could take 15 year... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Jack
|4
|Fascinating Money (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Terri Hastings
|1
|Soft Surroundings (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Terri As You Were
|1
|Paulk pleads guilty (Sep '09)
|May '16
|The Terminator
|65
Find what you want!
Search The Dalles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC