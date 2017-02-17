Air stagnation advisories issued for northern, southern Oregon
The National Weather Service on Friday issued air stagnation advisories lasting through the weekend for areas in north-central, south-central and southwest Oregon. The National Weather Service has issued air stagnation advisories for large portions of the state.
