A Devastating Secret Weapon Housed in...

A Devastating Secret Weapon Housed in the Gorge Can Protect Portland From Reds

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Willamette Week

In Portland, we sometimes joke about the constant siege of our city by throngs of invading hipsters and Californians who would like nothing more than to destroy our way of life and litter in our parks. But now as we prepare to enter a new world, with renewed Cold War tensions and attendant perils, jokes about invasions suddenly aren't so funny.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Willamette Week.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

The Dalles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Holiday Money for D'Artagnan Dec '16 ten to eight 1
Where's the Old School Julie? Oct '16 Porty 1
Multivision Sep '16 Well Why Not Juli... 1
News Upgrades to unsafe tank cars could take 15 year... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Jack 4
Fascinating Money (Jul '16) Jul '16 Terri Hastings 1
Soft Surroundings (Jun '16) Jun '16 Terri As You Were 1
News Paulk pleads guilty (Sep '09) May '16 The Terminator 65
See all The Dalles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search The Dalles Forum Now

The Dalles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

The Dalles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

The Dalles, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,100 • Total comments across all topics: 278,063,472

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC