Ron Tonkin dealerships sold to Spokane company

From left to right, Tonkin employees Lance Nolte, Jim Burke and William Alden familiarize themselves with a truck at the Ron Tonkin Chevrolet lot on Northeast 122nd Avenue. Ron Tonkin, which operates 21 dealerships throughout the Portland area and in The Dalles, has sold to Spokane-based Gee Automotive Companies, the Portland Business Journal reports .

