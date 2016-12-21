Oregon's Friday school closures and late openings
Dozens of Oregon and southwest Washington schools were closed or delayed Thursday because of a winter storm that rolled into the Northwest. Some schools have decided to cancel or delay classes Friday, as well.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
The Dalles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Holiday Money for D'Artagnan
|Dec 10
|ten to eight
|1
|Where's the Old School Julie?
|Oct '16
|Porty
|1
|Multivision
|Sep '16
|Well Why Not Juli...
|1
|Upgrades to unsafe tank cars could take 15 year...
|Jul '16
|Jack
|4
|Fascinating Money
|Jul '16
|Terri Hastings
|1
|Soft Surroundings (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Terri As You Were
|1
|Paulk pleads guilty (Sep '09)
|May '16
|The Terminator
|65
Find what you want!
Search The Dalles Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC