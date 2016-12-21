Fishing report 12/08
Dick Borneman of Vancouver with a string of walleye taken last weekend from the upper end of The Dalles pool of the Columbia River near Rufus, Ore. Streamflows on Wednesday afternoon were 12,200 cubic feet per second on the Cowlitz,2,640 cubic feet per second on the North Fork of the Lewis, 1,350 cfs on the East Fork of the Lewis and 1,800 on the Washougal River.
