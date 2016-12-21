First heavy snow, ice storm in northwestern US to snarl travel
The first substantial snow and ice storm of the season will hit travel hard along the Interstate 5 corridor, as well as the interior northwestern U.S. by Thursday. While the storm will begin as rain along the immediate coast of Oregon during Wednesday night, enough cold air will be in place for an icy mix to develop east of the Coast Range.
