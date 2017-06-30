Crossroads weekly fishing report 34 minutes ago - North Sabine: Trout ...
Redfish are good in the cuts and drains leading to the marsh on shrimp and Gulps. - SOUTH SABINE: Trout are fair to good while drifting the reefs on live shrimp and topwaters.
