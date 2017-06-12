Whitney Police Chief To Speak At Meeting
Hill County Republican Women will welcome guest speaker Christopher Bentley Tuesday, June 20, at 6 p.m. Bentley is police chief and city administrator for the City of Whitney. He has a broad base of experience in law enforcement, city government, public works, fire/EMS and human resources.
Read more at Hillsboro Reporter.
