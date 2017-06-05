Video: Shark chomps a Texas fisherman's catch off South Padre
When he reeled in only half of a bonito fish, an experienced kayak fisherman realized he had shared half of his catch with a hungry shark off Padre Island in Texas.William Swann was trying to catch the bonito fish when he saw the shark swimming under his kayak. When he reeled the fish in, it was clear the shark had managed to feat on the bonito.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Add your comments below
Texas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warship USS Gabrielle Giffords commissioned in ...
|22 min
|anonymous
|3
|USS Gabrielle Giffords commissioned in Texas in...
|1 hr
|Go Trump
|3
|Warship USS Gabrielle Giffords commissioned in ...
|20 hr
|Julia
|6
|Aaliyah mazzaradi around
|Sat
|Stew
|1
|Any full service massage places in town
|Jun 7
|Gross
|3
|Cervelle Homes - Sedona (Feb '11)
|Jun 3
|Fart improvement
|93
|Where to Watch the Best Fireworks in Houston
|Jun 1
|Fart party
|6
Find what you want!
Search Texas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC