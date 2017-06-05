Video: Shark chomps a Texas fisherman...

Video: Shark chomps a Texas fisherman's catch off South Padre

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 9 Read more: MySanAntonio.com

When he reeled in only half of a bonito fish, an experienced kayak fisherman realized he had shared half of his catch with a hungry shark off Padre Island in Texas.William Swann was trying to catch the bonito fish when he saw the shark swimming under his kayak. When he reeled the fish in, it was clear the shark had managed to feat on the bonito.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Warship USS Gabrielle Giffords commissioned in ... 22 min anonymous 3
News USS Gabrielle Giffords commissioned in Texas in... 1 hr Go Trump 3
News Warship USS Gabrielle Giffords commissioned in ... 20 hr Julia 6
Aaliyah mazzaradi around Sat Stew 1
Any full service massage places in town Jun 7 Gross 3
Cervelle Homes - Sedona (Feb '11) Jun 3 Fart improvement 93
News Where to Watch the Best Fireworks in Houston Jun 1 Fart party 6
See all Texas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas City Forum Now

Texas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Texas City, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,092 • Total comments across all topics: 281,708,150

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC