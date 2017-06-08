Texas woman granted clemency by Obama back in prison
A Texas woman freed from a life sentence after President Barack Obama last year granted her clemency is headed back to federal prison. U.S. District Judge Keith Ellison has sentenced 49-year-old Carole Denise Richardson, of Texas City, to 14 months in prison for violating her probation.
