Texas Judge Suspended When State Discovered She is a Non-Citizen.
The State of Texas recently suspended a municipal court judge , when the state learned that she was not a U.S. Citizen - a requirement for appointment, holding most public offices, and voting. Municipal Court Judge Young Min Burkett, a lawful permanent resident since 2007, was first appointed to the bench in 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
