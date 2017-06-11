Texas grandmother goes back to prison less than a year after Obama commuted her life sentence
A 49-year-old Texas woman convicted of dealing crack cocaine walked away from a life sentence last July after then-President Barack Obama granted her clemency. On Thursday, Carol Denise Richardson of Texas City was back in court, where a judge ordered her to return to federal prison for 14 months.
